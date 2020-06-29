A lot can change in a year. It’s hard to believe this was the scene at last year’s Fourth of July celebration with the Portland Symphony Orchestra on Portland’s Eastern Promenade. See how many of these things you can find in this photo by Portland Press Herald staff photographer Gregory Rec: Four American flags, nine other sets of stripes, two letter “u”s, a bag of potato chips, two coolers, an owl, a water bottle, 13 tire wheels. (Keep scrolling to see where they all are.)

Did you find them all?

