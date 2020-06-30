Southern Maine Health Care

Riley Jennifer Marie Dube, born May 19, to Tony and Jaclyn (McCurry) Dube of Biddeford. Grandparents are Timothy and Sheila McCurry and Rene and Denise Dube, all of Biddeford.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Zoey Elizabeth Metivier, born June 15 to Kaylyn Metivier and Dave Metivier of Topsham.

Mid Coast Hospital

Daxx Jeffrey Wyman, born June 18 to Shelli Elizabeth Young and Dylan Joseph Wyman of Yarmouth. Grandparents are Jan Keith and Jeffrey Young of St. Simons Island, Georgia, Cindy Wyman of Smithfield and Damon Wyman of Norridgewock.

Ivan James Buzzell, born June 19 to Aaron Christopher Buzzell and Savannah Areil Fitch of Brunswick. Grandparents are Michelle Davis of Bath, Russell Fitch of Indian Township, Anne Buzzell of Lewiston, and Chuck Morse of Skowhegan. Great-grandparents are Dorinda Morse of Norridgewock, Lorelei Lowell of Pownal and Frank Morse of Anson.

Oliver Quinn O’Brien, born June 20 to John and Sara O’Brien of Lisbon. Grandparents are Julie Price of Portland, Michael Price of Exeter, New Hampshire, Charlie O’Brien of Dexter and Louise O’Brien of Bangor. Great-grandparents are Diane Accord of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Rufus Price of Massachusetts.

Landen Asher Norwood, born June 22 to Stephen Lee and Virginia Therese (Wilson) Norwood of Lisbon. Grandparents are Pauline and Larry Wilson of Lisbon Falls, Gary and Lisa Norwood of Sabattus, and Sheryl and Dana Moore of Topsham.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: