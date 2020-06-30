MIDDLETON, Mass. – Simone M. (Perry) Roy, wife of the late Gerard A. Roy, passed away peacefully at her home on June 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Simone was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marguerite (Daigle) Perry.An avid golfer and card player, she lived in Portland Maine for 47 years. She was active in the Lady Sodality, volunteered at Maine Medical and belonged to the Willowdale Golf Club. After moving to Brooksby Village in 2006 she continued to golf, play cards and volunteered at Brooksby’s Treasure Chest.She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Comeau and her husband Wayne of Middleton, her daughter, Janet Fabrizio of Peabody, Mass., and her special friend, John Olliver of Peabody. Also survived by her grandson, Parry Comeau and his wife Kimberly of Lynn, Mass., and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Katelyn Comeau, and her sister, Vivian Mandragorous and her husband Peter of North Reading, Mass. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Gerard Roy.Private services under the direction of the Mackey Funeral Home, Middleton, Mass., are being held. To leave a condolence for the family kindly visit http://www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.Donations in Simone’s name may be made to:Brooksby Village Resident Care Fundor, Scholarship Fund200 Brooksby Village DrivePeabody, MA 01960

