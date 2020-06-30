GORHAM – Gustie Beverly Howard, 90, passed away on June 26, 2020, at The Gorham House.The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.comA funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, at 10 a.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton. Burial will immediately follow at the New West Baldwin Cemetery. Gustie’s family asks that attendees adhere to wearing masks at the funeral home and cemetery.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous