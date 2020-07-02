BIDDEFORD — The nutrition program through Biddeford schools is sponsoring the USDA Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals for those ages 18 and under.
The program, that runs through Aug. 28, offers meals at Biddeford Middle School, 25 Tiger Way, for breakfast and lunch pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to noon; breakfast and lunch pick-up on the Biddeford school bus route, check the district schedule, from 10:30 a.m. to noon; and lunch is offered at APEX Community Bicycle Center, 45 Granite St., from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
