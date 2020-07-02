America’s greatest holiday, the Fourth of July

To the editor,

Fly a Flag? Honor your veterans! Just not at Laurel Hill Cemetery — “It interferes with the weed wackers trimming around the grave stones,” says the grounds superintendent.

For many years, the American Legion, The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Boy Scouts and many other volunteers have placed flags of every known veteran in Laurel Hill just before Memorial Day, expecting them to be in place until after the Fourth of July. A few years ago, cemetery workers began to remove all flags right after June 14th, which is Flag Day, using the excuse that they are “in the way of mowing and trimming!” I think after the fourth is plenty early. It celebrates our greatest holiday and adds to the beauty of a very beautiful cemetery. Plus, and most importantly, it honors the thousand or so veterans buried there.

Richard Clark

Saco

