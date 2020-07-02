PORTLAND – Tyrone D. West, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2020 at Sea Side Health Care Facility. He was born on August 19, 1938 in Hallowell, to Gary and Florence (York) West. He worked in the restaurant industry, being a dish washer and a maintenance person. He is survived by a brother, Dennis West and his wife Sue of Fryeburg; and many nieces and nephews. Per Tyrone’s request there will be no services. Tyrone will be buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Augusta.To express condolences or to participate in online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

