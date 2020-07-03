SCARBOROUGH – Harold “Gene” Higgins, 87, died of complications from pneumonia at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on June 30, 2020.Gene is survived by his wife, Claudie; brother Bill and wife Joyce; his son Tim and wife Maureen, daughter Michelle and husband Bill, daughter Maureen, and was predeceased by his daughter Katie. Papa has seven adoring grandchildren.Gene grew up in Lewiston/Auburn and attended Edward Little High School. He then went to the University of Maine at Orono, where he met the love of his life, Claudie, with whom he spent over 60 years together in marriage.Gene worked in office products/computer sales for more then 40 years winning multiple sales leadership trips.Within their marriage and work careers, Gene and Claudie created memories traveling with the “Red Eddies”, cookouts with the Legees, weekends spent with their children and grandchildren, and camp rentals at Pine Point. The two of them were often described as a faith-filled, generous, and an abundantly kind pair. They frequently attended, volunteered, and led church programs through the Catholic Diocese of Maine, including SEARCH, Marriage Encounter, and Cursillo. Gene and Claudie both volunteered as mentors at Long Creek Youth Development Center through KAIROS and My Place Teen Center. Their marriage was deeply blessed through their involvement in these wonderful programs. Gene developed a deep companionship with God over the years, that he continuously nurtured throughout his life. This led him to 55 years of commitment and devotion to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in his home towns of Cumberland and then Yarmouth. Gene served as a Eucharistic Minister, a senior acolyte, a member and president of the Parish Council, prayer group leader, book study participant and Christian Life Community member. His ongoing relationship with God gave him the resilience to endure many highs and lows throughout his life, while also inspiring the faith of others. Gene was a tri-sport athlete in high school and was inducted into the Lewiston /Auburn Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. His love of sports started at a very young age with his brothers in the backyard, and continued into his mid-80s on the golf course. He deservedly earned the nickname “Mumbles” from fellow golfers, because of his personal conversations with himself. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and always had an opinion on what Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were up to. His love of sports inspired his grandkids, as he was the number one supporter of their soccer, football, baseball, volleyball, and dance endeavors (even if he did occasionally nod-off during the dance recitals). Papa had an endearing and charming spirit that many of us were able to experience. One of the earliest stories of his personality was when he charmed his “French Tutor” into becoming his wife. His family has fond memories of him putting bows on his bald head during Christmas celebrations, throwing rolled up napkins across the dining room table, or cracking the same joke over and over again. He was always described as a flirt by his family, friends, waitresses, recently by nurses, and honestly anyone he would meet. Papa used his mischievous eye and infectious smile to light up any room. He could also be impatient, quite direct, and you always knew where you stood. When he was done with a family dinner, he got up, and as he walked towards the door he said “Claudie, I’m getting in the car, I’m leaving with you or without you”, and we all knew he was going to be backing out the driveway in less than two minutes. Papa’s legacy of spirituality, enthusiasm for life, and love of family, will be an ongoing challenge for all of us to ascribe too. He will be greatly missed by those who live on, but we are confident that he will be welcomed into the Communion of Saints where he will be reunited with his daughter Katie; sister Dorothy, and his brothers David and Jimmy. An all-inclusive wake for Gene Higgins will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, July 5, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth ME 04096. Please be cognizant of current social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing procedures. Due to the current health pandemic, the funeral will be a small private gathering. A mass of Christian burial will be live streamed through Facebook at 10 a.m., Monday July 6. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com for the link to join the Facebook live streaming and to sign “Gene’s online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to theParish of the Holy Eucharist and St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Windham.

