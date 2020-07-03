SCARBOROUGH – Robert K. Holmes, 86, of Hillcrest Retirement Community in Scarborough, passed away on July 1, 2020. The son of Eileen Quimby and Robert Holmes, he was born in Portland on Nov. 9, 1933.Robert started working for Campus Men and Boys Sportswear with Oscar P. Gottschalk as a buyer, and traveled with Oscar throughout New England. He then started working for A.A. Sporting Goods in Portland. After that he worked for Porteous, Mitchell and Braun Company in the sporting goods department. When the sporting department closed he went into the furniture department as the manager and furniture buyer. From Porteous he went to Hubb furniture in Westbrook from where he retired. Robert’s sister Jeannette wishes to thank Ricky Huck (the kid) who was Robert’s friend and caregiver from November 2019 to July 2020. There will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. to view Bob’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Robert’s memory toMaine Cancer Foundation170 U.S. Rte. 1, Suite 250Falmouth, ME 04105

