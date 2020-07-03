Robert “Bob” L.

Dale

B” style=’width:17.25pt;height:15pt;visibility:visible;

mso-wrap-style:square’>

B”>

1924 – 2020 B”

style=’width:17.25pt;height:15pt;visibility:visible;mso-wrap-style:square’>

B”>

BRUNSWICK – Robert

“Bob” L. Dale, 95, died peacefully at home June 22, 2020 with family

by his side. He was born in Colton,

Calif. to Lula Irena Walters and Charles Dale. The oldest of four

children, he is survived by his sister, Betty Jean Stephens, 90, of Cool,

Calif. Bob was husband to Jean

Parker; father to Jeff (California), Kim (Australia) and Marina

(Woolwich); stepfather to Jean’s five children Nance, Lisa, Stephen, Janet

and Danny, all in Maine; grandfather to 16 adults and great-grandfather to 19.

These wonderful beings live and have lived all over the world. Truly a

‘World Citizen Family’. In 1942, at the age of 18,

Bob enlisted as a Naval Aviation Cadet, earning his gold wings and

commission at Pensacola, Fla. He flew Dauntless dive-bombers, Corsair

Fighters and later Savage heavy attack aircraft. This was the first plane

capable of delivering an atomic bomb from an aircraft carrier. He received his degree from

George Washington University graduating cum laude, majoring in Geology. Bob’s

mentor urged him to participate in the recently launched,

peaceful, International Geophysical Year (IGY) in Antartica, 1959-1960.

Being a part of the research team he flew geologists to remote,

unexplored, mountain ranges to collect samples. Returning to Hawaii, Bob

oversaw heavy-attack-squadrons headed for the Pacific Theatre. Learning of a position as

Air Operations Officer supporting “Deep Freeze” in Antartica he

spent four more years with the Navy. He retired as Commander in 1966. Continuing his Antartica

explorations with the National Science Foundation until 1975. In

appreciation for his service in Antartica a glacier was named after him (Dale

Glacier). During his Navy days he fell

in love with Maine’s coast. Finding a forested island in Hockomock Bay, in

Woolwich, he built by hand a self sustaining solar powered log home! While

living on the island, he came to realize that peace was his passion. He

came to terms with the horror he would have unleashed had he been ordered to

do so. Bob and Jean were

tremendously assisted by CHANS Hospice and MidCoast Palliative Care, both truly

incredible resources. Arrangements are under the

care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be

expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. Bob believed deeply in community action, so contributions will be gratefully accepted by: Maine Veterans for Peace; Brunswick PeaceWorks; or Maine Green Independant Party.

Guest Book