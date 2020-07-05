HOLLIS – Matthew Edward Flaherty, 63, of Deerwander Road passed away July 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Portland Oct. 16, 1956, the son of Edward and Dorothy Bryer Flaherty. Matthew attended local Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School.Matt had a long and varied career. He had worked in a foundry, as a linesman for Saco River Telephone, at SD Warren, owned and operated Grade-A Timber Turners, then was employed by Concord Coach and most recently for Ace Hardware.Matt served for 30 years with the 243rd Engineering and Installation Squadron, South Portland Air National Guard Station, retiring as a Master Sergeant (MSgt). Matt was always looked to for his leadership and was a constant mentor, to all who knew him. Matt was always there to help or lead with whatever job needed to be done.He is predeceased by his son Charles, his daughter-in-law Josephine, and granddaughter Carllee. He is also predeceased by his brother, Thomas; and their parents.He is survived by his wife of 16 years Susie Flaherty of Hollis; a son James Flaherty of Waterboro, two daughters Marilynn Burkowski and her husband Richard of Canterbury, N.H., and Jennifer Pitts and her husband Matthew of Limerick; a brother, Edward Flaherty III and his wife Karen of Baileyville; five grandchildren, Connor, Garrett, Maisie, Aubrey and Fiona; a niece Marlene Flaherty, two nephews, Edward Flaherty IV and his wife Christina and Shane Flaherty; and his in-laws, Theodore and Doris Ballas.Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, Saturday July 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. Members of the Air National Guard and families may call from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will conclude with military honors.Folks desiring private visiting due to COVID-19 may call (207) 929-8200 to make an appointment.For those wishing to post condolences please go to http://www.dcpate.com. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider theDempsey CenterP.O. Box 277Auburn, ME 04212

