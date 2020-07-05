SACO – Jimmie Joan Gordon, 92, a long-time resident of Kennebunk, died peacefully on July 2, 2020 at the Seal Rock Healthcare. Jimmie was born in Centralia, Ill. to James and Aileen Reed. She was named after her father, the result was a special relationship between father and daughter. She would occasionally accompany him to his railroad job, where his co-workers would say “there goes Big Jim and Little Jim”. She married Roy, also from Centralia, a returning war veteran, and they moved to Boulder, Colo., so Roy could finish his education. They lived in Chicago before settling in Kennebunk in 1960. Throughout her life she was involved with local charities, particularly the ladies’ group at Christ Church in Kennebunk. She was most proud of her long-time service at the Saint David’s Episcopal Church “Budget Box” in Kennebunk. Jimmie loved dogs and Johnny Mathis. She had a great sense of humor and was an excellent cook (her Baked Alaska and blueberry pies were legendary). In her later years, she suffered from serious medical issues, but she was able to live comfortably at home through the efforts of a team of care providers managed by Fran Thompson, who became a close personal friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Gordon; and her sister, Margaret. She is survived by her three sons, David (Lisa) of Old Orchard Beach, Michael (Nancy) of Groton Mass., and Stephen (Ruthie) of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; her brother, Jack; three grandchildren, (Sarah, Andrew, and Nate); and four great-grandchildren. The Gordon family would especially like to thank Fran and the excellent caregivers, as well as those at Seal Rock Healthcare, who brought her joy in her final years.A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jimmie’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. http://www.bibbermemorial.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous