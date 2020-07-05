SANFORD – Peter G. Almond, 85, of Sanford, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020 following a short illness. Peter was born on Sept. 29, 1934 to David and Doris (Heyliger) Almond in New Bedford, Mass., where he grew up and attended local schools. He graduated from Cranston High School (Rhode Island) in 1952, where he sang in local talent shows. Peter enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and served in patrol, training, fighter and air support squadrons for the next 20 years. He saw duty on aircraft carriers and duty stations from Maine to Florida, from the North Pole to the equator and the earth’s major oceans and seas. As an aircraft maintenance shop chief, on his second tour of duty in Vietnam, he was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery. He was instrumental in helping make a powered gyro stabilized binoculars operational so that a crewman in an observation plane could pinpoint an enemy target on the ground and call in a weapons attack. While stationed at Brunswick NAS, Peter met his own “Earth Angel” and married the love of his life, Starr, in October 1957. They spent a wonderful almost 62 years together until Starr’s passing in January 2019. Together they raised two children, a daughter, Karen and a son, Scott. Due to military life, they moved around a lot until they planted their roots in Sanford in 1973 after Peter’s retirement from the military. At the age of 38, Peter started his second career at the Portsmouth Post Office and wore many hats from training tech, to maintenance man, to supervisor. Retiring as a mail handler after 26 years of service, he continued part time for several more years delivering mail to various satellite offices in the seacoast area. Not one to rush things, he was able to accomplish another milestone by earning his pilot’s license at age 54 through the Sanford Airport. At the age of 68, one of his greatest thrills was learning to tap dance and perform on stage with his granddaughter, Amanda, for the next 10 years. Peter and Amanda shared a very special bond that will last forever. Special thanks to Sharon Arnold Lux for her patience and dancing instruction for making Peter’s dream a reality. Peter prided himself on knowing everyone by first name. He would often be seen around town proudly wearing his USS Saratoga or USS Franklin D. Roosevelt baseball caps. With his wit and sense of humor, Peter left a lasting mark on everyone he met. He will be dearly missed by many. Peter was predeceased by his parents and his loving wife, Starr. He is survived by a daughter, Karen Almond of Sanford, a son, Scott Almond of Pembroke, Ga.; a granddaughter, Amanda Almond; and great-granddaughter, Lauren of Sanford; a grandson, Chase Almond, his wife Kristie, and great-grandson Kase, of Claxton, Ga. At Peter’s request, a private graveside service will be held for he and Starr at the Southern Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.Arrangements are under the direction of Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

