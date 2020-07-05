BRYANT’S POND – Peter Durant Coburn, beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend to many, has died after a long illness at home in Bryant’s Pond, on June 21, 2020. Peter Coburn was born on Nov. 17, 1942, in Miami.He grew up in northern Westchester County, N.Y., and he completed his secondary education at Groton School. He attended Harvard College before completing his education at the University of Vermont with degrees in mathematics and Russian history.He was the founder and president of Commercial Logic, Inc., developing and producing software for accounting and office management in Hanover, N.H. In addition, Peter Coburn was an instructor at Hurricane Island Outward Bound School, for more than 40 years. He also served on the boards of the Hurricane Island Foundation, Atlantic Challenge and the Apprenticeshop.An avid sailor, skier, outdoorsman and singer with an outrageous sense of humor, Peter Coburn lived his life to its fullest. He is survived by his wife, Betsey Cooper; daughters, Sarah and Tess Coburn, stepdaughter, Helen Cooper; granddaughter, Cecelia Lee; and his brothers, Richard, Gordon, David Coburn and Denny Alsop.

