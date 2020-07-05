BIDDEFORD – Rachel C. Dussault, 70, of Biddeford died at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born in Portland on May 10, 1950 to Willie and Laurette Maurice. She was a lifelong member of the Biddeford community. Rachel was a devoted crafter; she took the DIY hobby to a new level when she began making gifts for her loved ones. She was known to gift slippers and anything she could knit. She was an outgoing and friendly woman who dedicated her time and energy to her loved ones regardless of circumstance. She was an animal lover who gave several dogs an incredible forever home, she could relate to their kind nature and sense of unconditional love. Rachel was a member of the Corning Costar manufacturing team for many years before she stopped working. Rachel was the wife of Robert Dussault, they were united in 1986 in Biddeford, they were together for 31 years until his passing in 2017. She was the beloved mother of Tammy Wilder. She raised her daughter to love and appreciate the people in her life. Aside from her daughter, Rachel is survived by her son-in-law, Ryan Wilder; granddaughter, Jeniece Wilder; goddaughter, Deena Labbe and a host of extended family.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous