PORTLAND

Tate House Museum offers outdoor tours

Tate House Museum, at historic Stroudwater, has canceled its indoor tours this season due to the COVID pandemic. However, it will provide visitors an alternative way to experience the history of its properties. Beginning Friday, it will offer a limited number of register-in-advance-only tours led by experienced docents from the safety of outdoor areas.

These “Inside/Out Tours” will focus on the history of the mast trade, the Tate family, and the Tate’s 1755 home while viewing the historic Tate House and Means House from surrounding riverfront properties. Tours will last 30-45 minutes, include up to six people, and will require face coverings and social distancing. Visitors will learn about the museum’s historic garden and enjoy views of the Fore and Stroudwater Rivers while imagining the surrounding Stroudwater Village two and half centuries earlier.

Tours will be offered at 11 a.m. 12:30 and 2 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through August. Registration and payment is required in advance by calling 774-6177 or by emailing [email protected] Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors/students, and $5 for children 12 and under. Check our website www.tatehouse.org and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TateHouseMuseum/ for updates, more information, and future programming.

AUBURN

City invites participation in Maine Backyard Campout

The city of Auburn will join 24 communities across Maine in the first annual Maine Backyard Campout, sponsored by the Maine Parks and Recreation Association. The month of July is National Parks and Recreation Month. What better way to celebrate “all things Maine” than a state-wide backyard campout?

“We want everyone to enjoy the outdoors while also maintaining social distancing guidelines,” said Recreation Director Sabrina Best.

Participants who register with Auburn Recreation are eligible for prizes, and can get ideas for campfire activities, cooking, safety tips and creating a camping space right outside their back door. Camping equipment is not needed to participate. Neither is a back yard, for that matter! Recreation staff will help participants find ways to make the experience fun without spending money on equipment or a camping site.

Participants are encouraged to share photos on social media, using: “#MaineBackYardCampout.”

Auburn residents who want to participate should connect with Auburn Recreation. Free campout activity kits are available to the first 20 families to register. Contact Darcey Gardiner at Auburn Recreation [email protected] or 333-6611 for details.

LEWISTON

Free organ concerts kick off Wednesday at church

The Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul free summer concert series kicks off with a performance by The Vaillancourt Family at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at 122 Ash St.

These free organ concerts will be held each Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. for a limit of 50 attendees, who must register in advance at www.princeofpeace.me/organ-concert-series. Click on the specific concert or concerts you would like to attend and place your reservations. Masks must be worn and social distancing is required. Available seating will be clearly marked.

The Vaillancourts will present a concert of organ and strings music including works by Bach, Telemann, and Mulet. Additional acts in the series include Danielle Faucher, July 15; Ray Cornils, July 22; Harold Stover, July 29; Randall Mullin, Aug. 5; and Mark Thallander, Aug. 12. For more details, call 777-1200.

FALMOUTH

Town to host public discussion about policing

The town of Falmouth will host a community discussion about policing in the town at 7 p.m. Wednesday virtually via Zoom.

Following acts of violence, injustice, and police brutality against people of color, Falmouth citizens have begun asking important questions about the Falmouth Police Department, focusing on use of force, police officer training, and officer accountability. The public is invited to join the Town Council, town manager, and the Falmouth Police Department to discuss these issues. The link to join the meeting and phone instructions will be posted in advance of the discussion. A link to the event listing can be found at falmouthme.org/police/pages/falmouth-police-department-policies-regarding-the-application-of-force-and-other

The discussion will be an opportunity for the Police Department to describe current department policies and for the public to ask questions and offer input about those policies and other general expectations of Falmouth Police Department law enforcement personnel. We also anticipate that the conversation could expand to other areas of public policy and services provided by the town.

