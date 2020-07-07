In the District 37 Democratic state representative primary, one thing is certain: Jim Cloutier would be a great selection. His education and experience at City Hall – as a mayor and a councilor – and at the county courthouse – as a commissioner and a lawyer – is a combination of skills and background that is unsurpassed.

The District 37 neighborhoods bordering outer Congress Street and outer Brighton Avenue have all benefited from his past service and efforts in various ways. A full outline of his past record and future plans is on the campaign website JimCloutierForMaineHouse.com. Cloutier has always worked for a better future, and this time is no different.

Many of us face some wrenching times in the coming months. Having Jim Cloutier in Augusta is a good choice for us, and a good choice for Maine.

Frank O. Smith

Portland

