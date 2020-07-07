FLORIDA – Normand Bernard Dion, 82, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., passed peacefully on June 27, 2020. He was born in Biddeford, Maine, son of Albany and Marie Lena Dion. Norm spent most of his adult life living in Norwich, Conn., working as a pipe fitter for Local 777 until his retirement. During that time, he was a frequent snowbird to this area. He and his wife have been full-time residents of New Smyrna for the past three years.Norm loved to fish off the beach and was known as a marvelous dancer. He was a great family man and a loving husband and father. He was loved by all; Norm was the best. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Gloria; three children, Carol Dion, Stephen Dion (Andrea), and Debra Osso (Salvatore) and five grandchildren, Corey Imbriaco (Harriet), Tyler Imbriaco, Elyssa Dion, Lena Osso and Brendan Osso.Funeral services will be private.

