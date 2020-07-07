SACO — On July 14, Saco voters will cast validation ballots on the budget for schools for the current fiscal year that began July 1, elect two school board members and a slew of party candidates in federal and state primary elections.

The school budget, as approved by the City Council, is $42.46 million and according to the notice that accompanies the ballot, includes regular instruction, special education, other instruction, student and staff support, system administration, transportation and buses, facilities maintenance, and debt service and other commitments.

The school budget is nearly $500,000 less than the amount approved by the school board.

The impact to the mil rate has been projected at 26 cents. The city’s $29.5 million operating budget, which is not subject to a referendum vote, reduced the tax rate by 2 cents, but that was offset by a 2 cent increase in York County government tax.

Saco’s mil rate is $19.38 per $1,000 worth of property; the proposed increase would potentially take it to $19.64 — but that could change, depending on the city’s valuation; new growth in the city could result in a lower mil rate.

Voters will also fill two school board vacancies, brought on by two resignations.

Garrett Abrahamson, who represented Ward 1, resigned in December; Emily Walters, who represented Ward 3, resigned in March from the seven member board.

There is a race for the Ward 1 seat; former Saco City Councilor David A. Precourt of Berry Road and Christina Shea of Hillview Avenue are both in the running for the remainder of Abrahamson’s term, which expires Dec. 6, 2021.

In Ward 3, Jeffrey Richard of Cori Drive is unopposed for the remainder of Walters’ term, which also expires Dec. 6, 2021.

Incumbent Chellie Pingree is unopposed on the Democratic ballot for U.S. Congress and Jay T. Allen is unopposed in his bid for the Republican primary nod.

There is a three-way race in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate; Sara Gideon, Elizabeth “Betsy” Sweet and Bre Kidman are all vying for the chance to challenge Republican Susan Collins in the November contest.

Incumbent Justin Chenette is unopposed on the Democratic ballot for State Senate District 31, as is Republican William Gombar, who is seeking his party’s endorsement for the November race. Gombar had been a candidate for District 31 in 2016, but withdrew.

Incumbent Donna Bailey is unopposed in the Democratic primary for House District 14, as is Theodore Sirois in the Republican primary.

Incumbent Margaret O’Neil is unopposed for House District 15 in the Democratic primary, as is Marc Chappell in the Republican primary.

In House District 16, David Durrell is unopposed in his bid for the Democratic primary, but there is a race in the Republican primary — with Nathan Carlow and Stavros Mendros both looking to be the November candidate.

Incumbent Scott Houde is unopposed in the Democratic primary for York County Judge of Probate. There is no Republican candidate.

Incumbent Carol Lovejoy is unopposed in her bid for the Republican nod for York County Register of Probate. There is no Democratic candidate.

Voters will also decide two state referendum questions. The first asks voters to approve a $15 million bond for high speed internet in unserved and underserved areas, as a match for up to $30 million in federal, private or other funds.

The second asks voters to approve a $105 million transportation bond, to be used as a match towards an estimated $275 million in federal and other funds.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saco Community Center, 75 Franklin St., July 14.

