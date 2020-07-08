KENNEBUNK and Sorrento, Fla. – Beverly was born in Rhode Island, the daughter of Derby and Marion Going, who re-located to Maine, where Beverly was raised and educated; she was a graduate of Kennebunk High School.Beverly wasted no time in following her heart, marrying Frank Morris, on February 2, 1952. Together they raised five children – four sons and a daughter. Earlier this year they celebrated 68 years of marriage and accomplishments. Frank had determined from the beginning of their life together that he did not want Beverly to work; indeed, her hands were full to overflowing, what with managing the house and their five children.The Morris family re-located to the island of St Lucia in 1969, when Frank was offered the prestigious position of administrator of a large medical project, the first of its kind in the tropics. Beverly made the transition from a small town in Maine to life in the tropics with no complaints. She helped her family make the necessary adjustments to fit into a completely different way of life – if she had any doubts or frustrations, the children never knew.Beverly began her final journey peacefully with her family at her side, holding her hands. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband Frank, sons Scott, Eric and Jeff, and daughter, Shelley (“Shell”); also survived by one older brother, William (“Bud”) Going of North Carolina. She loved and was greatly loved in return by her eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.Due to the current world heath situation, there are no services planned at this time. All arrangements are being handled by Bibber Memorial Chapel in Kennebunk; all friends and family will be notified at the appropriate time.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Beverly’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine.

Guest Book