OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Glenn P. Pelletier, 68, talented stone mason and husband of the late Dianna, passed away at Maine Medical Center on July 7, 2020.He will be missed by his mother, Beulah Pelletier; sisters, Janeen Pelletier and Bonni-Jean Asbjornson; and many dear friends.Interment will be private at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

