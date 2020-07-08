NAPLES – Robert Semple “Bob” passed away peacefully at home Thursday night, June 25, 2020, two days after his 83rd birthday. Bob was born and raised in Portland, Maine and lived a long and happy life. After graduating high school, Bob attended The New England School of Theology in Boston, Massachusetts, where he eventually met his wife C. Joan Semple in 1957. Bob and Joan married in 1959, and went on to have son, Greg, in 1968 and daughter, Beth, in 1970. Bob joined the United States Navy in 1958 and worked as a sonar expert. After the Navy, Bob went on to enjoy a long career at IBM, and forged many friendships with his colleagues both at the Portland, Maine, and Tampa, Florida, branches. Bob was a soft spoken, kind man who got along with everyone. He loved nature and enjoyed a life of camping, fishing, and gardening. He was also an avid sports enthusiast. He and Joannie spent countless hours playing golf and tennis throughout their life together. Bob’s favorite pass time was attending sporting events and watching them on TV, but his greatest joy was watching his grandsons Grady and Sam play sports. Bob was very involved in the church where he and wife, Joannie, met their best friends Linda and David Decker, who they enjoyed many fun filled vacations with throughout the many decades this friendship spanned. After the passing of wife Joannie, Bob went on to find love again with childhood friend, Carol Miner, who remained his loving companion until his death. Bob leaves behind son, Greg Semple, daughter, Bethany Semple Garland, and twin grandsons, Sam and Grady Garland all of Naples, Maine. Bob also leaves behind, fiancé, Carol Miner of Cumberland, Maine, and her loving family, sister, Joyce Johnson, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, in-laws and cousins, both from the Semple side of his family, as well as from his wife’s Sparks side of his family; and of course his beloved dog, Murphy who was by his side until the very end.He was predeceased by wife of 54 years, C. Joan Semple; parents, Doris and James Melville Semple; mother and father-in-law, Mary Lou and Leslie Sparks; brother, James Semple; brothers-in-law, Louis Sparks, Artie Johnson, and Bill Lambert; sisters-in-law, Alene Lambert, Vila June Armstrong, and Lucy Semple; nephew, Greg Sparks and beloved cousin, Beverly Collins.A graveside service for Bob will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., in Portland. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco. Understanding the concern for safety for family and friends, if uncomfortability prevents attendance, please share your kind words, condolences and tributes on Bob’s Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

