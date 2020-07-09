SPRINGVALE – John Paul A. Payeur, 93, of Springvale died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.He was born on August 8, 1926, to the late Arthur and Adele (Morin) Payeur in Springvale. He was educated in local schools and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946-1948. He then joined the Merchant Marines from 1948-1950.Paul was a communicant of Notre Dame Church in Springvale. He was an honor roll member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the American Legion.He and his wife Leona enjoyed several years in Pompano Beach, Fla. He loved playing golf and dancing, as well as their many caring friends. Paul was predeceased by a six-year-old son, John Henry, who passed away in 1970, and his brother, Ernest Payeur.Survivors include his loving wife of 23 years, Leona Payeur, his daughter, Anita Fortin and her husband Robert, grandchildren, John Fortin and his wife Michele, Emile Fortin, Tammy Roberts and her husband Steve, and six great-grandchildren. Also, his beloved stepfamily who were always there for him, Cheryl and Marcel Belanger, Richard and Janice Langlois, Laurie and her husband Christopher De Perno, Charlene and her husband James Barlow, and nine grandchildren.His family would like to thank his nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends for their kindness. Also to the staff at Sedgewood Commons in for their wonderful care and kindness during John Paul’s stay, as well as his hospice care worker from Compassus Hospice Care, Mercedes.A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 Main St., Sanford, followed by an interment at Notre Dame Cemetery, Springvale. Please be respectful that gatherings are limited to 50 people.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to the charity of their choice, in John Paul’s name.

