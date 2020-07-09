WINDHAM – Robert L. Potter, 86, died July 5, 2020 in the care of Gosnell House, Scarborough.He was born July 25, 1933 in Stetson, the son of Waldo Cutler and Thelma Randall Potter. He was a graduate of Morse High School, class of 1954. He was a Korean conflict Navy veteran, having served the USS Atakapa. He married Joan Tondreau in Topsham in 1954.He was one of the last milkmen, first serving Southern Maine for 35 years with HP Hood, then continuing as a private route-man until his retirement. In retirement he enjoyed time spent with his family at camp on Pleasant Pond, in Caratunk.He was predeceased by his brother, William Potter. He is survived by his wife Joan of Windham; three sons, Joseph Potter of Windham, Peter Potter and wife Nancy of Bowdoinham, Timothy Potter of Stuart, Fla., a daughter, Melissa Howe of Bowdoin; four sisters, Virginia Ezzell of Dover Foxcroft, Mary (Bryan) of Woolwich, Nancy (Hanna) of Brunswick, Shirley Farnsworth of Dexter; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A private family burial will be observed in Roger’s Cemetery, Topsham. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

