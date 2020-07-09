AUGUSTA – America is saddened today as another veteran has passed away. Bryce Porter Rumery passed away peacefully, on June 24, 2020 at the MaineVeterans’ Home in Augusta. He was 70 years old. Bryce was born in Portland on Feb. 13, 1950 to Ernest W. and Venessa (Straw)Rumery. He lived and attended schools in Cape Elizabeth, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1968. Bryce then went on to further his education at the University of Southern Maine receiving a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. He later received a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern Florida, and an online Ph.D in Radio Frequency Engineering from the the University of Florida in Gainesville.Bryce loved his country and proudly served it for 18 years, serving in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He was a participant in the Gulf War. Bryce could always find time to talk to his friends about his service experiences. He was a member of the Stuart P. Morrill Post #35 American Legion in South Portland.Upon his honorable discharge from the military in 1995, he went to work forstations WPME and WPXT as a broadcast engineer.Bryce was an avid ” Ham Radio Operator”. He held an amateur Extra Class license with the call sign K1GAX. He also held a commercial General Radiotelegraph Operator License. He was a life member of the Portland Amateur Wireless Association and served many years as president. He was also a member of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL). Bryce wore many.hats in amateur radio, serving as a volunteer examiner, an Elmer to new hams, and as a leader of public service events. He particularly enjoyed Emergency Communications serving as an Area Leader in ARES. Bryce will be sadly missed by the Ham Radio Community.Many thanks to the staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta, and to the doctors and nurses at the Maine General Hospital in Augusta, for their compassion and care given to Bryce during his stay at both places. Also, thanks to the Plummer Funeral Home in Augusta for handling arrangements. Burial will be private at the Maine Veterans Cemetery.

