Neil Mullen 1973 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Neil Mullen, 46, died July 5, 2020. He was born July 23, 1973 in Brunswick, a son of Robert and Nona Davis Mullen. He attended Brunswick schools, then graduated from Mt. Ararat, class of 1991. He had primarily found a trade in metal works, employed as a welder at BIW. Most recently he worked at Dominoes, Brunswick. In his leisure he enjoyed constructing model cars. He is survived by his children, Zoe Lynn Mullen and her companion CJ Myles of Lewiston, Brittany Masse and her fiancé Corey of Augusta; a brother, Dennis Mullen of Connecticut; an aunt, Joyce Clifford of Texas, an uncle, Dennis Mullen Sr. of Brunswick; a granddaughter, Sophia Masse of Augusta. A private family vigil was observed. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

