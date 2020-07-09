GORHAM – Sally Jo (Ruby) Davies, 53, passed peacefully with her longtime partner, Craig Huelins by her side on July 5, 2020, after an 11-year battle with breast cancer.Sally was predeceased by her mother, Beverley (Baird) Ruby of Falmouth; her beautiful infant son, Trevor and brother-in-law, Steven Frost.She leaves behind her dad, (Louis) Joe Ruby and stepmom, Bonnie of Windham; her children, Sarah and Shaun Davies of Windham; her siblings, Ellen (Daryl) Quinn of Cumberland, Joyce Frost of Westbrook, and Lawrence Ruby of Westbrook. She will also be fondly remembered by all her nieces, nephews, stepsiblings and her many friends.She was a graduate of Falmouth High School, Maine. Sally was loved by those who she touched during her many years in the dining industry. You probably had her as your waitress once or twice.Her last job as caretaker in a resident facility for the disabled gave her immense joy. As her health declined, she had to give up the position.A private committal service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be held later at the family’s convenience due to Covid-19. Please visit http://www.coastalcremationservices.com to view Sally’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.Sally has asked in lieu of flowers that she loved, donations are to be made in her memory toCamp Sunshine35 Acadia RoadCasco, ME 04015or toPreble StreetResource Center5 Portland St.Portland, ME 04101

