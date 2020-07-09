HOLLIS – Barbara M. Martin, 77, of Hollis Center passed away at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Sunday July 5, 2020, after a short illness.She was born on January 7, 1943. Her parents were Theodore R. Jordan and Margurite Whitman Jordan.Barbara graduated from Greely Institute, in Cumberland Center in 1961. She worked for Sunlife of Canada for many years. After retiring from Sunlife, she worked part time at L.L. Bean.Barbara was an animal lover, especially horses and dogs. She and her husband Rick were also lovers of motorcycles, having traveled all over the U.S.A. as far as California.She is survived by her husband, Rick, her daughter, Dawn, son, Jim, and her brother, Bruce Jordan of Portland. Also, brothers, Bill Guckeen and wife Sharon, and Rick Guckeen and wife Kathi. She was predeceased by her parents, first husband, Philip Smart, sisters, Sandra Cobb and Joanne Guess.There will be no visiting hours or service. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maine State Societyfor the Protection of Animals,PO BOX 10,So. Windham ME 04082.

