WINDHAM – Clifford White Jr., 82, passed away peacefully, on March 25, 2020, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough after a brief illness. Cliff was born in Bath on Sept. 27, 1937, to the late Clifford and Cecile Paulin White.After graduating from Morse High School, where he made friends for a lifetime, he worked at Logan Airport in Boston for American Airlines as Crew Chief where he made even more lifelong friends. In Reading, Mass Cliff helped make a home for his family and then later in Boxford, Mass. He always had fruitful gardens, he cared for his horses, even training one, became quite a photographer, and helped build a 4H riding ring.. In 1980 Cliff moved back to his beloved Maine. Here he was a jack of all trades. He was Mate on a 36 foot tuna boat, owned the Wiscasset News Stand, was a Security Guard and Psychiatric Aide for Maine Medical and was a Maine Guide. All the while, Cliff was also going to the University of Southern Maine for Psychology. Cliff had a passion for learning, be it all aspects of hunting and guns, to Universal Divine Energy and the philosophy of life. Cliff was also an accomplished outdoorsman, if he was hunting or canoeing, you can be sure he had his closest friends with him. In 1995 Cliff won the lottery and retired. He bought a home in Windham and had some wonderful neighbors and made the truest of friends. On his sailboat he lived up to his title of Captain Cliff. Whether sailing his own boat on Sebago Lake or sailing with others on the ocean. The breeze on his face and the wind in his sails was his happy place!Cliff pursued some adventures on the open road, he traveled to Yellowstone, Montana, Wyoming, and Acadia. Nature, wildlife, love and beauty is what he was seeking. Cliff invested in a woodlot in Bridgton, where he enjoyed forestry, hunting, and target shooting with his grandchildren. Cliff was a wise guy with a big heart. He always loved going to his high school reunions, and reminiscing about all his shenanigans. He donated to every charity imaginable and he always had a story to tell. He will be so dearly missed.Cliff is survived by his three children, Heather White Reeve of Boxford, Mass., Eric White of Boxford, Mass., Lauren White Roberts and her husband Daniel of Newton, N.H.; as well as his three grandchildren, Brooke, Jacob and Nathaniel. He is also survived by his brother Dennis White of Bowdoinham.Cliff was predeceased by his brother, Robert “Bobby” White in 1996.A life celebration will be held in the near future when social gathering is allowed. Please email [email protected] to be notified. In the meantime the family will have a private scattering of his ashes, Cliff’s spirit will always be in the ocean and the trees, the lakes and the breeze. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Services-Buxton, condolences may be left on their website at http://www.mainefuneral.comThe family is eternally grateful for the tender, loving care the staff provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made toGosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074

