SCARBOROUGH — Regular cardholders at the Scarborough Public Library who have missed browsing the shelves will be able to do so once again in a limited capacity starting July 13.

Although the Scarborough Public Library has been offering curbside pickup for the past few weeks, the facility will now expand to member-only browsing and checkout, said the library’s website.

Until Labor Day, new hours will expand to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, said the page’s FAQ info,

The library will require patrons to wear masks inside the facility, with 15 people, not including staff, allowed in at a time, said its website.

Patrons will only be allowed inside for 30 minutes at a time, the library said, especially if others are waiting outside.

“To comply with social distancing guidelines, we will not be holding any in-library programs, including children’s & teen programs, this summer,” the library said. “Upcoming virtual programming will be announced on our website, on social media, and through our newsletter, FootNotes Plus.”

Return items will also sit in quarantine for 72 hours, a process that the library has been doing since it implemented curbside pickup.

“Public access is for browsing and selecting materials only, and no seating will be available,” the library said. “Curbside delivery will continue to be available during all operating hours as will computer use by appointment.”

Late fines began again on July 1, said the Scarborough Library’s Facebook page, and normal due dates are in place.

The library is still offering curbside pickup for patrons, the website said. Patrons are asked to order materials online or call the library’s youth or adult services.

“Curbside pickup is available Tuesday through Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” the library said. “You will be notified when your requested materials are available for pickup, please do not arrive at the Library until you have received notification or spoken with a staff member. Upon arrival at the Library, pull into a designated spot, 1-6, and call or text 883-4723 to let us know you are here. We will bring bagged materials to your vehicle.”

The library’s website contains information about how to order library materials for curbside pickup or how to sign up for a library card.

