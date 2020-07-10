SCARBOROUGH — Wentworth School has been recognized as a Common Sense School, an achievement that it has received since opening in 2014.

Common Sense is a national nonprofit organization that, according to its website, is “dedicated to helping students think critically and use technology responsibly to learn, create, and participate.”

“With the right support, kids can take ownership of their digital lives, engage with real issues, and change their communities for the better,” an announcement from Wentworth School said. “The recognition acknowledges our school’s commitment to creating a culture of digital citizenship.”

Principal Kelli Crosby said in an email that she is proud of the recognition and achievement.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Common Sense School,” she said. “By preparing our students to use technology safely and responsibly, we are providing them an opportunity to build lifelong habits to help them succeed in a tech-driven world.”

Wentworth School deserves the praise and recognition it is receiving, Liz Kline, vice president of education programs at Common Sense Education, said.

“We applaud the faculty and staff of Wentworth School for embracing digital citizenship as an important part of their students’ education,” she said. “Wentworth School deserves high praise for giving its students the foundational skills they need to compete and succeed in the 21st-century workplace and participate ethically in society at large.”

A Common Sense Education allows students to thrive in the digital age as learners, leaders, and citizens, the organization’s website said.

“Wentworth School has been using Common Sense Education’s innovative and research-based digital citizenship resources, which were created in collaboration with researchers from Project Zero, led by Howard Gardner at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and are grounded in the real issues students and teachers face,” Wentworth School’s announcement said. “The resources teach students, educators, and parents tangible skills related to internet safety, protecting online reputations and personal privacy, media balance, managing online relationships, and media literacy.”

The announcement said that the curriculum, which is free to use, is implemented in more than 65,000 schools in all 50 states.

