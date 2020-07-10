PORTLAND – On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Dennis W. Gervais, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 70. He was born in Biddeford, adopted by Betty Rita Haines and Marcel Gervais. He attended the St. Joseph’s School, Montello Jr. High, Lewiston High School 1968, and Husson College. Dennis loved kids and it showed throughout his life and career. He was employed by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services in the Child Protective Services Department, as a ski instructor across New England, as a substitute teacher, and as a school bus driver. Most recently, he drove for the Yarmouth School Department for the past three years, known widely by his students as “Mr. G”. Dennis was an avid sports fan and athlete in his own right. A multi-sport athlete, Dennis was inducted into the Lewiston/Auburn sports hall of fame alongside his fellow teammates as part of the 1967 Lewiston High School state championship ski team. He was an avid skier and runner. Like most Mainers, he loved to hike, camp, and fish. Every weekend in the summertime you could find him on the shores of one of Maine’s many lakes, ponds, or beaches. He loved his kids, their sports, Boston sports, golf, and all things Maine. In his spare time, you could find him working in the yard, reading a historical novel, or making clam cakes for family and friends. He was a lover of history, a good clean Subaru, America, fried clams, Long Beach Island, N.J., Lewiston, apple pie, music (Eric Clapton, Steely Dan, The Stones) and all of his Yarmouth students. He’ll always be remembered by his sense of humor, his love for his kids, his “letters to the editor” (of which he had a devout following!), catching up with friends or working out (hanging out) at the gym with all of his gym buddies. Dennis leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Betsy Smith-Gervais of Portland; his daughters, Emily and Abby of Boston, his son, Andrew, daughter-in-law, Emily Melzer; and grandson, Milo (1 month) of Portland, Ore. In addition, he leaves behind his mother, Betty Nicholas; and his sister, Diane Warner, both of Standish. Please visit http://www.advantageportland.com to sign Dennis’ guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. All those who are able, are invited to come and pay their respects on Wednesday, July 15, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (masks required). Arrangements are by Woodfords Congregational Church, located at 202 Woodford St., Portland, where memorial condolences may be expressed.

