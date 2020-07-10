WESTBROOK – Dean Alan Rogers, 73, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 after an extended illness with family by his side.He was born in Bath, son of Stanley A. Rogers and Evelyn (Greenleaf) Rogers. Dean grew up in Portland and graduated from Chevrus High School. After receiving a degree in communications from Boston University he began a 40-plus year career in broadcasting. Dean was a well-known radio personality due to his on-air persona and magical voice. He was rewarded by being inducted into the Maine Broadcasting Hall of Fame.Dean loved the game of baseball. He was the first voice of the Portland Sea Dogs, a position he held from 1994 until 2012. He also organized the first over-30 baseball league in the state. For his love of the game and long association with baseball in many forms, Dean was inducted in the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame.Dean was a devoted husband and father and family activities were his top priorities. He enjoyed travel and visited many locations in this country, always with family. Closer to home, vacations at Rangeley, swimming and boating at the family camp on Pequawket Lake, ice fishing, snowmobiling, the list goes on and on. Dean is survived by Sharon (Bledsoe) Rogers, his wife and true love for almost 50 years; a son, Mark Rogers of Westbrook; sister, Judi Rogers Dyer of Saco (husband David, niece Angela); mother-in-law, Virginia Vaillancourt; and sister-in-law, Donna Gendron of Portland; nephew, Bill Gendron (wife Kim and family) of Gorham; niece, Michelle DiPietrantonio (husband Tony and family) of Gorham.A private graveside service will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park. Please visit http://www.athutchins.com to view Dean’s Tribute Page or to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Portland Animal Shelter in Westbrook in Dean’s memory.

