PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Lester William Martin, 64, died May 11, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was born in Saco.He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; son, Ryan Martin and his wife Lisa; six brothers; a stepson, Jim Morin, two stepdaughters, Amanda Morin, Jennifer Grant; and four grandchildren, Mia, Max, Zachary and William. Lester was co-owner of APPI Machine Shop in Biddeford until he retired in 1989. He was an outstanding boss and loved working closely with his employees and co-workers.He was like a brother to many with his big heart and hospitality. He never said no to anyone who asked for his help. He was the greatest man anyone could ever meet and love, truly a good person! He always spent time with family and friends, anyone would be glad to be in his company! As a young man he played the drums and was a member of the marching band. His favorite hobby was tuna fishing, he caught a lot of big tuna!He was an avid sports fan, his favorite teams being the Patriots, Celtics, and the Bruins. He also enjoyed bowling, billiards, darts and board games. He had a lot of Corvettes throughout his years that he called his “babies”. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.

Guest Book