GORHAM – Jay K. Banks, 55, beloved father, son, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020.Born in Portland, Jay was the son of the late Harland William Banks and Betty Lou Banks. He graduated from Gorham High School, class of 1983, and achieved his bachelor’s degree at the University of New Hampshire, and his master’s degree at Husson University.Jay was a lifelong Gorham resident, and a prominent and visible figure in the Gorham business landscape. He was the third generation owner of Dodge Oil Company in Gorham for 23 years, a company started by his grandfather, John W. Dodge in 1948 and then owned by his father, Harland W. Banks until 1997. He was an active member of the Maine Oil Dealers Association and sat on many boards representing the oil industry in this state.Jay grew up spending summers at his family’s camp on Harmon’s Beach at Sebago Lake with his parents and brothers, and continued his love of the lake life into adulthood, passing the tradition along to his children.Jay is survived by his four children, Jackson, Georgia, Griffin and Hudson Banks of Gorham; his two brothers, Dana Banks and wife Tracy of Scarborough, and Paul Banks and wife Robbin of West Suffield, Conn.; and his mother, Betty Lou Banks of Gorham. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Harrison Banks, Jessica Mozier,Daniel Banks, and Sydney Banks. He also leaves behind three cousins; and many other members of his extended family.He was predeceased by his father, Harland W. Banks.His gentle way and quick wit were loved by many. He will be missed so deeply.Services will be privately held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:Courage House24 School StreetGorham, ME 04038

