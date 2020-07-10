SOUTH PORTLAND – Persis L. Michaud passed from this life on July 6, 2020, at the age of 92. Born on May 11, 1928 in Norway, she was the daughter of Ellen (Prince) Learned and stepdaughter of Everett F. Learned. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerard J. Michaud of Madawaska, to whom she had been married for 69 years. She leaves behind a son, Gerard Jr. and his wife Judith, and a daughter, Vicki E. Michaud; as well as several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.A private graveside memorial will be held at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland. To express condolences or participate in Persis’ online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

