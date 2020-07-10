BRUNSWICK – Edward Burton Shorey, 81, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. Ed was born July 2, 1938 in Vassalboro, the son of Chauncey and Edith (Gilbert) Shorey.He graduated from Winslow High School in l955. In addition to the various jobs he held, he worked for BIW from 1978 until his retirement in 2001. He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Eleanor Getchell of Vassalboro. He is survived by his children, Eric, Allen, Julie, Lisa and Mark; brother, Ernest Shorey and wife Beverly, and sister, Ethel Murphy, all of Portland; 14 grandchildren; 13 great- granchildren; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Please visit funeralalternatives.com to view biographical obituary and leave your condolences. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives Group, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011. Donations can be made in Ed’s memory to:MofgaP.O. Box 170Unity, ME 04988

