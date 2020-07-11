SCARBOROUGH – Bertrand L. “Bert” Bronn, 83, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his family by his side. A true Mainah through and through, the charismatic, joke loving Bertrand Bronn was born Feb. 5, 1937 in Palermo to the late Raymond and Marguerite “Peggy” (Eaton) Bronn. He enjoyed a childhood like any other kid during that time period. He developed a lifelong love for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. This good ‘ol Maine country boy would soon make a move to the big city of Portland which would change his life forever. His parents managed some property in Portland and Bert made it a point to spend a lot of time there when he saw one of the girls coming in and out of the building. After quite a lengthy time of trying to get her attention, Ruth McLinden finally caved and agreed to start dating him. Little did either of them know, but that would be the beginning of a 58 year marriage. Bert and Ruth were married on June 30, 1962 in Portland and began their family in Portland. During that time, Bert honorably served in the United States Army until his discharge in 1965. Upon returning home, The Bronn’s made the move to Scarborough in 1966 where they raised their family on the foundations of faith and love. The amount of love Bert and Ruth had for each other, coupled with ignoring about one half of what each other said, is what sustained their marriage for nearly six decades. Due to current restrictions, Bert and Ruth celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary via Zoom. In his last days, he was so very happy to be able see his bride. Anyone who knew Bert knew how hard of a worker he was. His career began with Lester Card in 1962 as a contractor. By the late 1960s, he began working for S.D. Warren as part of the “Outdoor Crew”. He retired in 1994 after 30 years of service. The impact he made on his co-workers was everlasting – even after retirement his former co-workers never tired of hearing Bert’s jokes. Always an enjoyable person, he was invited to the company Christmas parties well after his retirement. To say Bert stayed busy is an understatement. He was a man of many stories who could be found on any given morning at the IHOP telling the waitresses he knew by name some of the old familiar jokes. Another familiar hangout for Bert was at Scarborough Downs where he knew anyone and everyone. If he wasn’t there, odds are you’d be able to find him at the buffet at the mall chatting up staff and restaurant goers or in a stream fishing or on the beach talking with game wardens while clamming in his famous ski boots. Along with his wife, Bert was also known for collecting bottles and cans to contribute funds to his grandchildren’s education. Bert knew and liked everyone and everyone knew and liked Bert. Simply put, He was a genuine and loving Mainah who was a friend of all. He was a beloved husband, devoted father, and adoring Grumpa who will be deeply missed. However, if Bert were here, it’s important to remember that it’s not goodbye, it’s “C YA Later”. In addition to his parents, Bert was predeceased by his son, Richard “Dickie” Bronn; stepmother, Grace Bronn; siblings, Erdine Fletcher, Raymond “Sonny” Bronn Jr., Samuel Bronn, Abraham Bronn and Flora Mae Richardson. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Bronn of Scarborough; son, Bertrand “Bert” Bronn and wife Kathy of Illinois, daughter, Karen (Bronn) McKenzie and partner Robert McCubrey of South Portland. He loved being a Grumpa to Kyndra, Garrett, Amber and Serena. He is also survived by his brother, Everett Bronn and sister, Christie Bronn Merrick, both of Washington State. Visiting hours celebrating Bert’s life will be held on Sunday, July 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home in South Portland, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Monday, July 13 at 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. All are reminded to wear a mask at all services per CDC guidelines. To view Bert’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. Those desiring may make memorial contributions toMaine Cancer Foundation170 U.S. Rte. 1, Suite 250Falmouth, ME 04105

