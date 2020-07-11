PORTLAND – Gervaise G. “Geri” Anderson, 95, peacefully passed away into the loving arms of the Lord at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Cedars Nursing Home in Portland. She was born on June 1, 1925 in Ossian, N.Y. to James and Estelle Gibson. Geri graduated from Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y., majoring in social work and minoring in religious studies. On January 10, 1947, she married Paul “Andy” Anderson, who at that time was a member of the United States Navy. A daughter, Nancy was born later that year. Geri and Andy moved to Andy’s home state of Maine, eventually buying a home in South Portland. The ensuing years saw the arrival of three more children, sons Sam and Jim, and another daughter, Kate. Geri worked for the Maine Department of Human Services for over 30 years, eventually becoming the head of Child Protective Services. After retiring from DHHS in 1987, she spent a few years working for Maine Adoption Placement Services. She also made time for volunteer work, most notably at the Root Cellar in Portland. Throughout her life, her focus was always on service to others.Geri held a strong Christian faith, and strove to live according to the words of Christ: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself”. She was a longtime active member of the Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Portland. Even after moving into a long-term care facility, she enjoyed receiving the church bulletin, and looked forward to visits from Pastor Daniel Patterson. Geri was predeceased by her sister, Alice Fenton in 1996; and by her husband of 67 years, Paul Anderson in 2014.She is survived by her four children; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on an as yet undetermined date.

