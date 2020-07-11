PORTLAND – Josephine M. Leighton, 83, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, She was born in Portland on Oct. 25, 1936, the daughter of Saverio and Rose (Moulton) Viscone. Josephine worked at S.D. Warren Research Lab for 10 years before retiring. She loved her home and made it very comfortable and inviting for all that visited her. The whole family loved getting together at the holidays to feast on her pasta dinners and all the other Italian goodies that she would prepare. Josephine’s grandchildren and great grandchildren were the loves of her life and she always enjoyed being with them every chance she got. Josephine was a devout Catholic and always carried rosary beads for comfort and support. She is predeceased by her husband, Norman; and son Michael. Josephine and Norman were married for 53 years and loved each other very much through good times and bad. She is survived by her four sons, James Leighton and his wife Paula of Standish, Stephen Leighton and his wife Pam of Portland, David Leighton and his wife Pam of Rochester, N.H. and Marc Leighton and his wife Beth of Windham; also 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be on Monday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peters Church in Portland at a later date. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.To share a memory of Josephine or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

