WINDHAM – Margaret Teresa (Urquhart) Doyon, 83, died Wednesday July 8, 2020, at her home, following a short battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 16, 1937, in Worcester, Mass., a daughter of Martin and Mary (Atchue) Drohan. Margaret grew up in Worcester and was a graduate of St. Stephens High School. Following school she enjoyed careers as a hairdresser and executive administrative assistant for the Peerless Insurance Company where she retired. She was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Windham where she spent countless hours volunteering for numerous ministries. In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her first husband, John W. Urquhart, second husband, Bertrand Doyon; and brother, Richard Drohan.She is survived by her children, Nancy Urquhart of Portland, James Urquhart of Green, and Sean Urquhart of Yarmouth; sisters, Betty Peloquin and Eleanor Dellaquila; grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Nick, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Teagan and Brayden; and life time friend, Pat O’Leary. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday July 14, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, Mass. To express condolences or to participate in Margaret’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous