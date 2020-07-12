PORTLAND – Albert N. Methot, 86, of Portland, peacefully went to be with our Lord on July 7, 2020 at Mercy Hospital surrounded by his loving wife, Cathy and daughter, Maria, who were honored to care for Al during his illness.Albert was born on April 29, 1934 in Westbrook, the son of Omer and Alice Nadeau Methot. He attended St. Mary’s School and Westbrook High School before leaving in the tenth grade to join the U.S. Air Force. During the Korean War, Albert was stationed in England out of Sampson’s Air Force Base in New York. While in England, Al was able to attend the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth. At the age of 50, Al began attending night classes to obtain his GED, and received his diploma from Portland High School. He was so proud of his achievement. Albert worked several construction jobs before being employed for 33 years at Mercy Hospital. He also established his own cleaning business called Professional Cleaning Service, which he owned for 35 plus years until he retired in 2007. He was a hard worker, always working two jobs to provide for his family.He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church.He was predeceased by his parents; brother and three sisters.Besides his wife of 28 years, Catherine A. Methot, Al is survived by his two daughters, Maria Lundy of Westbrook and Diana Wellington (Rob) of South Portland; three granddaughters, Amanda Lundy, Terresa Wellington of Westbrook, Tarra Wellington of South Portland, a grandson, Michael Methot of Chicago. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Lena Pelletier’ and a dear sister-in-law, Marie Pelletier of Portland, his special sister-in-law, Carmen Methot of California; and several nieces and nephews.At Albert’s request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral Mass. A private graveside service with military honors will take place at Calvary Cemetery, So. Portland at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. For online condolences and to view Albert’s guestbook, please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

