SCARBOROUGH – Ruth-Elizabeth (Garner) Walker, 84, of Scarborough and Marco Island, Fla., formerly of Kezar Falls, passed away quietly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home with the beach and ocean out her window, surrounded by her children. She was born in Portland on Oct. 12, 1935 to Eleanor Syphers Garner and Allen F. Garner.She was educated in Porter schools and Oak Grove in Vassalboro, graduating in 1954. She attended Bates College and Burdett College in Boston. Ruth met the love of her life, George Walker, when her brother, Bill, brought him home for dinner one night after they had shared a ride home from college in Boston. They married on July 6, 1957 and raised three children together before George’s death in 2014, after 57 years of marriage. Ruth was a doting housewife and mother and took this job seriously. Mom would pack the kids up on the last day of school and they would head to Pine Point for the summer at the beach, returning on Labor Day for the start of school, while George commuted to the dealership in Kezar Falls during the summer. She could always be seen running errands for parts to help George with his business. She and George traveled the world as he earned trips through Chevrolet sales. After George retired, the two of them would continue to take trips and cruises with friends and family. In 1981, George and Ruth-Elizabeth purchased a retirement condo in Marco Island, Fla. Ruth-Elizabeth would stay at their condo while George flew back and forth to Maine to tend to business. Ruth-Elizabeth loved the sun and the beach, whether in Florida or Maine. Eventually they both resided there for six months out of the year and became Florida residents.Ruth-Elizabeth discovered a love of golf along with George and eventually they became members of Hideaway Beach Club on Marco Island. Ruth was also a past member of Willowdale Golf Course in Scarborough where she would join the ladies.After George’s passing in 2014, Ruth would travel with their daughter Jayne who lived with them. Time was spent at Marco Island and on cruises. Ruth-Elizabeth loved visits from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.In her younger years, Ruth was an active member of the 21 Club in Kezar Falls, resigning when she started wintering in Florida. She was also active in the Holly Berry Fair often spending hours in her younger years making wreaths to be sold at the fair. She was a member of the Riverside United Methodist Church for 69 years and a member of the Parsonsfield Porter Historical Society. She was a past member of the Kezar Falls Circulating Library that was started by her family. Ruth was one of the last originals of Pearl Street (now called Sea Rose Lane) in Scarborough. Ruth enjoyed spending time gazing out the window at the ocean, islands and lighthouses while she waved to people coming to and from the beach. Ruth was predeceased by her husband; her parents; and her brother, William “Bill” Garner. She is survived by three children, Joanne (Walker) McKenney and husband Dale of Parsonsfield, Jayne Walker of Scarborough, Dean Walker and wife Kelly of Ossipee, N.H., and her AFS daughter, Susana Garcia of Argentina. She is also survived by five grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Ashley McKenney, Brandon McKenney and partner BrennaMae Thomas-Googins, Colin Walker, Allie Walker and Andrew Walker; great-granddaughter, Ainsley McKenney and great-grandson, Finnian McKenney. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Richard Walker’ several nieces and nephews, Sharon Milose, Allen Garner, Mark Garner, Stephen Walker, Holly McGuire, Scott Walker, and Wendy Hesketh; as well as many beloved cousins. Arrangements by Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, Cornish. Ruth’s life will be celebrated on a future date to be determined once it is safe for family and friends to travel and gather together. Online condolences may be expressed at: http://www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to either: Riverside United Methodist ChurchP.O. Box 26, Parsonsfield, ME 04047Or Eleanor Garner Memorial Scholarship? MSAD #55137 South Hiram Road Hiram, ME 04041

