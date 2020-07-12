KENNEBUNK – Andre Vermette, of Springvale, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Kennebunk. Andre was born in 1928 in Sanford, grew up in Limerick and in 1946 graduated from Limerick High School. Following his graduation, he worked for Central Maine Power for 43 years in Limerick and Sanford. Having grown up during the great depression and WWII and his life that followed, he had amazing stories of life that read like an historical novel with insights, observations and experiences from his 91 years of life that captivated and amazed those who were fortunate enough to hear them. Regardless of the situation, it always reminded him of a related story he had to share. He was a devoted family man, a loving husband, son, brother, father and grandfather, always willing to help anyone in need and volunteering his time with a warm engaging smile. Andre married Joanne Carlson in 1949, and for the next 67 wonderful years prior to Joanne’s death in 2016 they raised five children together and were blessed with 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. His life examples of strength, loyalty, devotion, faith, selflessness, wisdom and conviction have impacted many lives and will continue to for generations to come. He had a deep appreciation for music and could always be found on the dance floor with Joanne at any event or family gathering. Throughout his life he enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, attending sporting events, watching sports on television and travel. Andre is survived by his sisters, Margaret Brown of Sanford and Carmen Lepage of Limerick, brothers, Pete Vermette of Limerick and Maurice Vermette of Sanford; children, Linda Lavertu and her husband Tom of Sanford, Gregory Vermette and his wife Ann of Saco, Jeffrey Vermette and his wife Mary Jane of Windham, Denise Vermette of Sanford and Tony Vermette of Scarborough; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. A private ceremony and burial were held following his passing, a celebration of life will be held when permissible. The family would like to thank the staff of the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation for the loving care that they provided Andre. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to theSt. Judes Children’s Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105-9959

