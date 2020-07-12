SACO – Long-time Saco, Maine resident, David Huntington Howe, 75, passed away on July 7, 2020, after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s disease. David was born May 1, 1945, the son of Reverend David and Elizabeth (Wood) Howe. David shared his childhood with three siblings, Burt, Susan (Tubbs) and John as well as with his life-time friend, Terry Waterhouse.David was an impeccably dressed, intelligent, financially savvy, cautious, businessman who served others through his commitment to family and community. He was a visionary, as evidenced by his work at the Wardwell Home for the Aging, Inc. and as a devoted volunteer to Vista, the Salvation Army, Ronald McDonald House, and Meals on Wheels.After graduating from Bates College, David worked in Kentucky at a school for the deaf and later at an institution for the mentally challenged. He served in the design and visionary phases of building The Pines at Ocean Park and was the administrator for his entire professional career. David also proudly served on the board of directors at Saco and Biddeford Savings Bank. David met his former wife, Dolly (Curtis) with whom he started two of his “bigger projects” with, the birth of his two children, Lara (Favreau) and Chris. He was a proud and protective father who shared many valuable tools for life including balancing work and family and taking advantage of what life has to offer without material distractions. That, and always traveling with a charged flashlight! He was a devoted and active grandfather to Catie, Cole, Xander, Zoe, Tyler, Tatum, Jessica, Christian and Nicholas. David shared 35 years of marriage with Sally (Foster, Plummer) and loved her children, Jennifer (Dadiotes), Julie (Cloutier) and Randy (Plummer). David had an inquisitive spirit, and passion for life. Together he and Sally served their communities and enjoyed ushering at Merrill Auditorium. They traveled to many locations such as Arizona and Quebec, enjoying the journeys and memories created along the way as much as the end destination. All travel, whether short or long, was usually tied in with a stop at a bakery or ice cream store. Both enjoyed intimate gatherings and swapping of stories with their many friends. A celebration of life service will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please honor David by “paying it forward” as David would, or donating to anOceanwood Christian campership at17 Royal StreetP.O. Box 7338Ocean Park, ME 04063

