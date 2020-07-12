PENNSYLVANIA – Thomas Brell McCabe, 88, went home to God on June 20, 2020. Tom was born in Covington, Ky., to Charles and Catherine (Brell) McCabe. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Lynn (Kleeman) McCabe; sister, Sheila (McCabe) Ryan; and son-in-law, Terry Bradish. Tom retired as Vice President of Operations at Morse, Payson and Noyes Insurance. Prior to that he was Director of Operations at Drummond Woodsum Law Firm and Division Manager for Sunbeam Corp. He was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Tom had a quick wit, a dry sense of humor and enjoyed debating all who dared to engage him on any topic under the sun. Sailor, Model Railroader and World Traveler, Tom also won many Marksmanship Awards in competitions in the Single Action Shooting Society. However, he always said by far the most important thing he ever did was to marry Lynn, the love of his life, with whom he is now reunited.Tom is survived by children, Michael (Cindy), Kathleen (Peter), Cynthia (Terry) and Laurie; grandchildren, Kimberly (Aaron), Kristen (Michael), Jason (Maria) and Jennifer (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan, Alivia, Autumn, Aidan, Stella, Ryder and Carissa Lynn; brother, Timothy McCabe; and several nephews and nieces. He will also be greatly missed by Charles, Amy, Aiden and Carter. A celebration of life service will be held in the future. Contributions in Tom’s memory can be made to Springhouse Estates Benevolence Fund728 Norristown RoadLower Gwynedd, PA 19002

