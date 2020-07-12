PORTLAND – Anna (Auger) Siteman, 99, formerly of Portland, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Norton, Mass.She was born in Auburn on June 10, 1921, the daughter of the late Arthur and Amanda (St. Pierre) Auger. She attended Auburn schools and graduated from the Acme Business College in 1938.Anna worked in her father’s IGA store as a sales clerk, and then the Eastern Book Company in Lewiston from 1948 to 1951. It was here that she met the love of her life Walter Siteman. Walter and Anna were married on Sept. 15, 1951.Anna did in-home child care for families in the Portland area for many years. After that she worked in accounts payable for Porteous Department Store and later Portland City Hall from 1976 until 1993 when she retired. She loved her view of the ocean in Portland, walking, making lists, canoeing with her sons, caring for her beautiful African violet plants and taking family photos. Though her sons complained about her taking so many pictures when they were young, they treasure the many albums of photos that she took throughout her life. She loved to laugh and spent many evenings watching her British Comedies, I Love Lucy, The Honeymooners and the Mary Tyler Moore Show to name a few. She was a devoted reader of the Portland Press Herald consistently cutting out clippings to file away or mail to her sons with good advice from Heloise, Abby or Ann Landers or just something she found interesting. Anna never forgot her roots and made many trips back to Lewiston/Auburn to visit her family and spend time at Lake Auburn or the summer camps of her siblings where there would be much laughter and good food. Portland became her home that she loved, she would walk all around the city and spent much time with her children and grandchildren enjoying the parks at Deering Oaks and the Eastern and Western Promenades. She also enjoyed the shops and little streets in the Old Port Exchange. When family visited she often treated them to homemade fish chowder, filled cookies, creton, or any number of Marjorie Standish recipes she loved to cook. She was proud of her French Canadian heritage and a devout Catholic. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter J. Siteman in 1998; her son, Joseph; five sisters, Alma Boisvert, Aline Comeau, Antoinette Nadeau, Alexina Theberge, Alice Jacques, three brothers, Arthur Auger, Alphonse Auger and Andre Auger. Anna is survived and will be remembered lovingly by two sons, Edward Siteman of Cypress, Texas, James Siteman and his wife Janine of Walpole, Mass,; six grandchildren, Meghan and her husband Brent, Olivia and her husband Bart, Michael and his fiance’ Jennifer, Emma and her fiance’ Aaron, Isabelle and Anthony; three great-grandchildren, Alice, Luca and Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.Special thanks to the many agencies who helped care for her over the past few years including Comfort Keepers, Visiting Angels, Compassionate Care Hospice, and the incredible staff of Daggett-Crandall Newcomb Home.Due to current restrictions regarding travel due to Covid-19, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Anna’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to theAlzheimer’s Association of Maine383 US Route One #2CScarborough, ME 04074

