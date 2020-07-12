BIDDEFORD – Maurice A. “Moe” Sayer, 86, of Biddeford, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his beloved cottage at Hills Beach, a favorite family summer retreat since 1967. He was born in Biddeford on Feb. 15, 1934, the son of Joseph A. and Marie M. (Chenard) Sayer. Moe was a graduate of Saint Louis High School of Biddeford and an insurance salesman for Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company for more than 40 years. A lifelong member of St. Andre’s Parish of Biddeford and a longtime member of the Biddeford-Saco Elks Lodge, Moe was key in putting on community suppers at both venues for many years. Moe was an avid sports fan and a regular fixture at home games, where he cheered for his children, grandchildren, and later generations of the hometown team. He especially loved girls’ softball and basketball. To his family, Moe was the heart of every holiday, when they gathered to share a meal, enjoy his cooking and hear his stories. They are grateful for the legacy of love and commitment that he modeled. He will be forever missed. Moe was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty (Vigue) Sayer in 1979. He leaves behind his daughters, Elaine Sayer and partner Emilia of Biddeford, Connie Wentworth and husband Mark of Biddeford, and Christine Sayer of Saco, sons, David Sayer and wife Christina of Wells, Brian Sayer and wife Deborah of Arundel, Stephen Sayer and wife Jane of Hollis, Marc Sayer of Biddeford, and Shawn Sayer of Biddeford; as well as 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St. in Biddeford, on Monday, July 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial A mass of Christian burial will be held privately, for family only, due to Covid restrictions. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, http://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html

