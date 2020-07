DAYTON and South Paris – Jeffrey E. Meserve, 52, husband of Julie, passed away on July 8, 2020 at Maine Medical Center.The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.comTwo outdoor services, one in South Paris and one in Dayton, are being planned for the end of July or beginning of August. Dates will be announced at a later time.

