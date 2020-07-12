PORTLAND – Karen A. Szymanski, 71, of Groveside Road, died July 1, 2020 at her home following a long decline in health.Karen was born in Portland on Aug. 3, 1948, the daughter of the late John I. Szymanski and Edith R. Nalbach-August Szymanski.She graduated from Cathedral High School in the class of 1966, earned her B.S. in Nursing at the University of Maine at Orono in 1969, a master’s degree in Child Psychology, and a master’s degree in Business from Northeastern University in Boston. Karen worked as the Director of Nursing at two hospitals in Long Beach and Modesto, Calif. She then served on the Joint Commission, accreditation for hospitals, which allowed her to travel all over the country, working in many different states. She retired from the Joint Commission in the early 2000s. In her spare time, Karen enjoyed traveling and visiting National Parks all over the United States, she was an avid reader her entire life, enjoyed doing puzzles and was a great cook. Karen loved gardening and was at her happiest when working among her roses and vegetables. She was a lifelong communicant of the Catholic Church. Karen took great pride in the work that she had done her entire career. She was a friendly person who was liked by everyone who came to know her.Karen was predeceased by a brother, John Szymanski.She is survived by a sister, Edith August of Portland; and several cousins. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Karen’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous